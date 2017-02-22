UHS’s Underwood named KTD co-player of the year

Urbana junior Jace Underwood has been named the CBC/Kenton Trail Division boys basketball co-player of the year along with Bellefontaine’s Dawsin Tillman.
UHS junior Levi Boettcher was also named to the first team.
Urbana senior Kalen Howell was named second-team All-CBC/KTD.
UHS senior Riley Emmons was named special mention.
Graham senior Andrew Ford was named first-team All-CBC/Mad River Division in boys basketball.
Graham sophomore Chase Adams and junior Matt Goddard were each named second-team All-CBC/MRD.
Graham junior Tristen Henry was named special mention.
