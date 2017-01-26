UU swimmers top nation in GPA

The Urbana University men’s swimming program leads the nation again with the top-ranked NCAA Division II team grade-point average, as announced by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA). The Blue Knights earned a 3.57 mark over the 2016 fall semester and have posted the nation’s highest team GPA in three out of the previous five years.

A record 638 teams, representing 394 institutions, have been named CSCAA Scholar All-America Teams. The awards are in recognition of teams that achieved a grade point average of 3.0 or higher during the 2016 fall semester. That means 91 additional teams and 36 more institutions achieved the honor compared to a year ago.

The Urbana University women’s program was also recognized as a Scholar All-America Team by registering a team GPA of 3.57 last fall – 11th best in the nation.

Founded in 1922, the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) – the oldest organization of college coaches in America – is a professional organization of college swimming and diving coaches dedicated to serving and providing leadership for the advancement of the sport of swimming and diving at the collegiate level.

Both UU swim teams will cap the 2016-17 season at the Appalachian Swimming Conference Championships on Feb. 9-11 in Christiansburg, Virginia.

The Urbana University men’s swimming program (pictured with the women’s team) led the nation again with the top-ranked NCAA Division II team grade-point average. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/01/web1_uuswim.jpeg The Urbana University men’s swimming program (pictured with the women’s team) led the nation again with the top-ranked NCAA Division II team grade-point average.