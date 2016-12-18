Bo Jordan shines for Buckeyes vs. Northwestern

COLUMBUS – The fourth-ranked Ohio State wrestling team felt right at home at Wadsworth High School on Sunday, winning eight of the nine contested matches against Northwestern on its way to a 43-3 victory over the Wildcats in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

For OSU, No. 1-ranked Bo Jordan’s pin of Braxton Cody at 174 pounds took just 1:04 and before that was highlighted by four quick takedowns. At 149, Ohio State’s Micah Jordan won by forfeit.

Both Jordans are graduates of Graham High School.

The Buckeyes’ win concludes the 2016 portion of this year’s schedule. They return to action on Friday, Jan. 6, with a dual at No. 17 Wisconsin.