Urbana girls knock off Graham, 65-43

Urbana defeated Graham, 65-43, in CBC girls basketball on Saturday.

Katy Curnutte had 33 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds to lead Urbana. Natalie Seeberg had 10 points and 14 rebounds while Alaina Lyons scored 11 points.

For Graham, Kari Smith had 16 points and 10 rebounds with Bethany Horner adding 11 points.

Urbana hosts London on Monday while Graham hosts Cedarville on Wednesday.

Triad girls fall to NE

Northeastern defeated Triad, 63-39, in OHC girls basketball on Saturday.

Jenna Ober scored 26 of Triad’s points and Alea Ferguson had 8.

Triad won the jayvee game, 38-26.

The Cardinals (3-9, 1-7 OHC) play at Benjamin Logan on Wednesday.

WL-S girls top Indians

West Liberty-Salem defeated Mechanicsburg, 67-45, in OHC girls basketball on Saturday.

The Tigers took a commanding 33-14 lead into the second half and coasted to victory. Jamie Peterson had 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead WL-S. Lily Yoder had 15 points.

Mikayla Dodane had 16 points for Mechanicsburg and Elly Schipfer scored 15.

West Liberty-Salem plays at Kenton Ridge on Tuesday while Mechanicsburg hosts Triad on Thursday.

Graham wrestling wins at Valley View

Both Graham and Graham “Black” were at the Valley View Invitational wrestling tournament. Graham won with 343 points and Graham Black was third with 157.

Champions for Graham were Jordan Crace, Justin Stickley, Mitch Moore, Ryan Thomas, Brent Moore, Rocky Jordan, Joey Sanchez, Garrett Jordan, Alex Marinelli, Gage Braun and Kavan Sarver.

Jeffrey Thomas and Johnny Shafer earned second place.

For Graham “Black,” Tanner Jordan and Timmy Monroe took second place, Dawson Show and Hunter Hyden took third while Trent Singer and Trey Pence earned fourth. Jordan Seibold, Khrizdon VanHoose and Brandon Hays were fifth and Forrest Hyden was sixth.

Tigers compete at Perrysburg

The West Liberty-Salem varsity wrestling team wrestled over the weekend at the Perrysburg Invitational Tournament. Tanner Workman earned a major decision, and a triple overtime win on his way to a seventh-place finish in the 120-pound class. Josh Cordell (160) recorded a pin and a major decision in the 25-team tournament.

M’burg girls bowling wins

The Mechanicsburg girls bowling team won the 2016 Ohio State Buckeye Classic tournament in Columbus on Saturday.

The Indians were led by Michaela Edwards, who rolled a 587 to finish third as an individual, and Lauren Mayberry, who rolled a 581 to finish fourth as an individual. Both made the All-Tournament Team.

Ally Hosier had a 188-198-175/561, Katie Bush had a 182-176-168/526 and Miranda Keene had a 138-162-154/454.

The Indians rolled a 3,649 in the qualifying round for a second-place finish to advance to the championship round. In the championship round, they defeated Marion Harding 2-1 and Gahanna Lincoln 2-0 to advance to the finals where they defeated Briggs 2-1 to win the tournament.

Indian boys second

The Mechanicsburg boys bowling team finished runner-up at the 2016 Ohio State Buckeye Classic tournament in Columbus on Saturday.

Caleb Westfall rolled a 193-203-182/578, Cody Minor had a 201-191-162/554, Jake Ripley recorded a 153-188-197/538 and Ross Parsons added a 179-182-162/523.

The Indians rolled a 3,698 in the qualifying for an 8th-place finish to advance to the championship round. In the first match of the championship round, the Indians defeated top seed Centerville 2-0 to advance. Then they defeated Austin Fitch 2-1 to advance to the finals where they lost to Boardman 2-1.

Junior high wrestling

West Liberty-Salem was at the Triad Invitational on Saturday. Zayne Reed was the 172-pound champion.

Junior high basketball

The Urbana 7th grade boys basketball team was defeated by Kenton Ridge, 49-13.

The Urbana 8th grade boys lost to Kenton Ridge, 43-41, in overtime. Isaiah Fonseca had 12 points, 10 rebounds and 9 steals with Grant Hower adding 10 points and 10 rebounds for UJHS.

The Urbana 7th grade girls lost, 47-10.

The Urbana 8th grade girls lost, 26-11.