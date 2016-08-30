Tigers knock off Indians in OHC volleyball

West Liberty-Salem beat Mechanicsburg, 18-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-23, in OHC volleyball on Tuesday.

For WL-S, Alex Burton had 11 kills, Regan Hormann had 7 kills, Sydnee Payer had 6 kills, Tory Cordell had 6 kills, 9 digs and 5 aces, Kaylee Harrison had 5 kills, Olivia Ames led the defense with 19 digs and 5 aces, Allie Yoder had 13 assists and 4 aces, Breeann Koons had 13 assists and 3 aces and Hallie Strapp had 7 digs and an ace.

M’burg won the jayvee match, 25-19, 13-25, 25-13.

For WL-S, Jaelen Meeker had 7 assists, Lexi Mullen had 3 kills and 4 digs, Leah Kauffman had 2 kills, Peyton Orahood had 7 aces, Abby Dillon had 5 digs and Cukki Kabua had 5 digs.

Urbana wins in volleyball

Urbana beat Tecumseh, 25-22, 25-19, 26-24, in CBC volleyball on Tuesday.

For the Hillclimbers, Hunter Rogan had 12 kills, Megan Ridder had 4 kills and 4 blocks, Nicole Brumbaugh had 8 digs, Mackenzie Bean had 9 kills, Taylor Adams had 21 assists, Kim Asper had 3 kills and Olivia Dunham had 15 digs.

In the jayvee match, Tecumseh won 28-26, 25-14.

Maddy Johnson had 3 aces, 5 kills and a block for the Hillclimbers while Jessica Murray added an ace, 4 kills and 4 digs.

Urbana’s varsity team is 3-1, 1-1.

Graham prevails in volleyball

Graham beat Bellefontaine in CBC volleyball action on Tuesday, 25-11, 25-13, 25-23. For Graham (1-2, 1-0), Carly Carafa 20 kills and 13 digs, Katie Milligan had 9 kills and 3 aces and Molly Hamilton added 38 assists.

Cardinals sweep in golf

Triad defeated Catholic Central, 173-185, in boys golf on Tuesday.

For the Cardinals (1-5 OHC), Caleb Young shot a 38 and Alec Ober carded a 41 to lead the way. Creighton Bradley shot a 45, Zach Warner had a 49 and Braxton Perry shot a 52.

The Triad girls defeated Southeastern, 228-246. For THS (5-2 OHC), Macy Linscott shot a 49. Jess Woodard had a 59, Kaleigh Boldman shot a 60, Jen Pelfrey shot a 60 and Kallie Smith had a 66.

Indians nip WL-S in golf

Mechanicsburg nipped WL-S, 157-158, in OHC boys golf on Tuesday.

For the Tigers, Dillon Callicoat had a 38, Max Eggleston a 39, Kannon Stillings a 40 and Michael Frederick a 41.

For the Indians, Caleb Westfall had a 37 and Keane Dunn a 38.

Junior high volleyball

WL-S 8th grade volleyball lost to Fairbanks, 25-16, 25-23. Kaleigh Wilcox had 2 aces, while Madeline Hutton and Olivia Muirhead each had an ace for the Tigers.

WL-S’s 7th graders lost to Fairbanks, 25-8, 25-18. Braxton Givens had an ace for the Tigers.

Junior high cross country

WL-S won the Logan County meet on Tuesday. Running for the Tigers were Dylan Lauck (3rd), Hayden Kennedy (5th), Isaac Brown (8th), Tate Yoder (12th), Isaac Reams (13th), Owen Johnson (21st) and Aiden Estep (22nd).

Triad also competed with Drew Campbell (9th), Joe Ferguson (14th), Zane Robison (25th), Dylanger Parker (26th) and Jacob Warner (28th).

For the girls, WL-S won the event with Katelyn Stapleton (1st), Megan Adams (2nd), Madison Bahan (3rd), Haley Smith (6th), Mandilyn Weaver (7th), Maria Henderson (9th) and Lili Davis (27th) running.

Triad competed with Baylie Plank (14th) and Cheyenne Parker (23rd) in the field.

Junior high football

Bellefontaine defeated Urbana, 16-6, in junior high football. Jordan Dolby returned a blocked punt for a touchdown for UJHS.