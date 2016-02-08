Participate in Mad River survey

The state of Ohio is considering the designation of a 22-mile stretch of the Mad River in Clark County, Ohio as a Recreational River. This designation would occur in the context of Ohio’s Scenic Rivers program which allows for rivers to be designated as Scenic, Wild, or Recreational depending on the characteristics of the river. You may read the legal provisions for the Scenic Rivers program at http://watercraft.ohiodnr.gov/laws/scenic-rivers-laws. In order to determine the preferences of Ohioans regarding designation of this portion of the Mad River a Recreational river, my colleague Wendong Zhang and I have put together a survey that you can access through the following web link — http://bit.ly/madriverohio. We invite you to access the site and complete the survey. The survey is described in detail at the site. Of course, all responses are completely confidential. If you choose, your participation can permit your entry into a drawing for one of ten $50 Amazon gift cards.

We sincerely hope you will participate in this important survey at http://bit.ly/madriverohio.

Thank you for your consideration and please contact us if you have any questions.

Sincerely,

David M. Wishart, Professor Economics, Wittenberg University

dwishart@wittenberg.edu

Wendong Zhang, Assistant Professor of Economics, Iowa State University

wdzhang@iastate.edu