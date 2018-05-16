Thanking CACC volunteers

The Cancer Association of Champaign County (CACC) would like to thank all the volunteers who participated in our annual Tag Day on May 11. We also want to thank Walmart for generously allowing CACC to set up at their store and providing water to our workers. We especially want to thank everyone who showed their support by donating to our Tag Day.

CACC is a non-profit organization with a purpose of giving financial assistance to cancer patients living in Champaign County, Ohio. Your continued support is appreciated and allows us to help our friends and neighbors during this difficult journey.

For more information, please call 653-3899, visit our website at cancerassociationofchampaigncounty.org, or see our Facebook page.

Carol White, Chairperson

Tag Day Committee