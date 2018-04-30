Vote no on city tax hike

Vote no on the Urbana City income tax issue. Replacing the .4 percent emergency services tax with a full 1 percent tax will cause our total city income tax to increase by 43 percent. The emergency services budget will not increase by the amount of the tax increase. Passing this tax will simply allow reallocating general budget money from emergency services to other items; while only modestly increasing the emergency services budget. If the council believes more money is needed for the total budget that case should be made, instead of using our sympathies for emergency services as cover.

Brian Wonn

Urbana