Gonzalez supports Bean

I’ve been involved in a variety of projects and events with Audra Bean and I’m always amazed at her energy, drive, and focus to achieve her goals. I’m sure she will utilize these same qualities as a Champaign County Commissioner. She has done her homework and has a strong knowledge of the needs of Champaign County with a plan to address our problem areas and to enhance our strengths. I know she has the passion to use her energy, drive and focus to everything that is Champaign County. I encourage you to vote for Audra, but more importantly … vote!

Vince Gonzalez

Urbana