Keller supports Bean

I have known Audra Bean since she was in high school. Even at an early age she demonstrated she was a person who set goals and worked hard to achieve them. It has been my pleasure and honor to watch Audra grow into the person she is today…professional, goal oriented, fair, and organized. A woman of integrity. Throughout the years she has been very involved in her community showing how much she loves Champaign County. Audra will bring new and fresh ideas to our county government. She will work hard and do her best to serve the people of Champaign County. Please join me and vote for Audra Bean for Champaign County Commissioner.

Barbara Keller

Urbana