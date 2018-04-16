Vote yes to support Ohio Hi-Point

Please support the Ohio Hi-Point upcoming 0.6-mill permanent improvement levy.

Support will offer enhanced lab-learning classes in fields that have jobs to be filled within our own communities.

The district has not asked for an additional tax levy for operations or facilities in the more than 40 years. During this time, the career center has grown to serve over 500 students on the Bellefontaine main campus and nearly 3,500 students in 56 satellite programs.

Ohio Hi-point is preparing students, for the future. It has an impressive 92.1 percent career and college placement rate, and the Class of 2017 earned $500,000 in scholarship monies.

Paul McMahill

Mechanicsburg