Vote yes for Graham schools

Graham Schools are on the ballot. There is no plausible reason for any selection except yes! No harder working group of educators, students,staff, admin, board! This is a vote of confidence/support for youth! These are tumultuous times! Our students deserve to know their community loves them.

We all understand the need! We could not possibly misunderstand! The arguments against are lame – hold no weight. They are punitive. They punish the educational community. Do not allow injustice to occur with your inaction. Get to the polls!

Vote yes for Graham!

It is the right thing to do!

Marcia Ward

Urbana