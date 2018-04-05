Please support Graham school tax

As a parent in the Graham School District, I am concerned about our schools. Those of us who have been here for years see the effects of the cuts and reductions that were made in the past. We see our students falling behind other area students, students they will ultimately compete with in jobs, career and life.

Without this levy we face deeper cuts to transportation, teachers and staff, as well as increased costs to participation fees and preschool. Our children deserve better. On Tuesday, May 8, I will cast my support for their future. I hope you will too.

Tabbatha Greek

St. Paris