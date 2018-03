N.C. student learning about Ohio

Hello residents of Champaign County! I am a fourth-grade student in North Carolina. In fourth grade, we research a state for our State Fair and I have chosen Ohio. I am very excited to learn more about the great state of Ohio as I work on my report.

While we will research most of the information ourselves, we also like to get firsthand knowledge from people who live in the state. This is why I am writing to you. I was hoping that you would be willing to send me some small items to help me learn more about the best things in your state. It could be things like postcards, maps, pictures, general information or any other items you think would be useful. You can mail items to the address listed below by April 30 for our State Fair on May 18. I really appreciate your help and will do my very best to send a thank you note to each and every person who takes the time and makes an effort to help me with this project. Thank you in advance for you consideration!

John Smith

Mr. Hughey’s Class

Charlotte Latin School

9502 Providence Road

Charlotte, N.C., 28277