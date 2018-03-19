NRA controls Congress

I have been watching the 17-minute walkout by thousands of students.

Our Congressional representatives all over the U.S. are being controlled by the NRA and they don’t have the guts to go against this group of people who spend so much money to help keep them in office.

I say to Congress: get yourselves some backbone and do what’s right! I also wonder why the parents and others who are backing the walkout students don’t write to their Congressional representatives and tell them we voted you in and we can vote you out!

R. Jean Shafer

Urbana