Monument Square District celebrates 2017 accomplishments

The Monument Square District Board held our annual retreat recently and reviewed 2017. Wow! So many events, projects, volunteers, marketing, partnerships and continual support made 2017 a great year in downtown Urbana.

Our board consists of nine volunteers representing various industries, but one common denominator is the desire to make downtown Urbana a vital central business district. This is achieved through hard work, dedication, communication and lots of volunteers and support.

A huge thank you to our supporters, community, visitors, tourists, business leaders, Urbana Daily Citizen and other partners. Without all of you, we would not be able to accomplish our mission – “To champion development of an economically, socially, and culturally vital central business district in Urbana, OH by enhancing the quality of life of the city.”

2017 in review:

Events – Rock the Monument Four Miler, Art Affair on the Square, Simon Kenton Chili Festival & Hoopla Parade, Holiday Open House & Loft Tour (partnership with CCPA), Santa and the Urbana Holiday Horse Parade, Santa Land (partnership with the Gloria Theatre) and the Holiday GALA

Projects – Legacy Park – Monument Square District Board had a vision and desire to bring the park into something that would be a statement piece for downtown and be utilized for entertainment, seating, rest from shopping, eating your lunch etc. Seasonal flowers, decorations and the 2nd annual Christmas tree with tree lighting ceremony in conjunction with the Holiday Horse Parade and opening of Santa Land.

New seating – Local Honeywell employees donated funds to purchase outdoor seating to be installed at Legacy Park. What better way to enjoy downtown, then to purchase your lunch/snack/dinner and rest from a busy day of shopping?

New lighting/Plaque – Legacy Park has new lighting in each of the flower pots to illuminate the park during the evening. A formal park opening ceremony was held honoring the many supporters of the park with installation of our “foundation” rock and inscribed “Legacy” plaque.

Downtown walking map/kiosk – Marketing of our downtown walkability for visitors to identify local retailers, restaurants and services. The kiosk map and brochure are published semi-annually and intended as a “mall” map. It also includes a calendar of events, sites of interest and recreational activities.

Christmas caroling/window decorating contest – Graham school choir and Champaign County youth choir were exceptional and added to the spirit of Christmas. Record breaking year in 2017 of the business participation. All we can say is – everyone’s windows were fabulous!

Monument beautification – Seasonal decorations to welcome in the spring, summer, fall and winter for all to enjoy as you approach the monument from all angles. The live foliage has plenty of water with the installation of a timed sprinkling system.

Business meetings – Several downtown business meetings were held with local businesses, city representatives and other non-profit organizations to create new committees to assist with marketing of downtown Urbana with the creation of On The Square Urbana OH social media movement as well as a Special Improvement District committee.

So, as you can see, lots to be thankful for in 2017. The vision and mission of Monument Square District would not be possible without the partnerships and hard work of all.

We sincerely thank each of you and look forward to another great year in 2018.

Stay tuned for more throughout 2018 including updates to our website and additional work on Legacy Park. Like us on Facebook and help us enlarge our marketing voice to many others through social media. You can also reach us through email at msdurbana@gmail.com

Monument Square District Board,

Marcia Bailey, Rich Colvin, Vicki Deere-Bunnell, Diane Kremer, Brett Spriggs, Rhonda Ward, Jeramiah Stocksdale, Mary Collier and Adam Moore