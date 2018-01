I’m writing to clarify Ohio Farm Bureau’s position on the Buckeye Wind/Champaign Wind project. Farm Bureau neither supports or opposes the project, thus did not file a motion in support of the project as was reported. The motion we filed was to reserve a seat at the table in the event that the project is approved. At that point, our role will be to assure that the property rights of our members are protected.

Leah Curtis, senior policy counsel

Ohio Farm Bureau