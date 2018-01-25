Reader speaks out against Buckeye Wind

After reading Wednesday’s article (about Buckeye Wind), I cannot understand how such an ugly thing that is a potential blight on our community could be acceptable to anyone. I am completely opposed to the construction of these things. The shadow flicker is a risk for people that are susceptible to this kind of stimulation. What happens when the company that builds them go out of business and they stop working and there is no government money to support their enterprise? We will have big huge eyesores that no one will want to take care of. No thanks. I do not want them and will not ever believe they are in our beautiful communities’ best interest. I stand opposed to this project!

Larry Webb

Cable