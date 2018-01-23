75 gather to promote life

On Sunday, Jan. 21, 75 people came out to the Witness on Monument Square against Roe v. Wade (1973), organized by Champaign County Right to Life. Since the Supreme Court decision, over 60 million unborn babies have been aborted, and over 2,500 in Champaign County. The time has come to restrict abortion clinics — a new Marist poll shows that 76 percent of Americans would restrict the abortion procedure to the first three months of pregnancy, at most. At present Ohio currently has a Senate bill under consideration that would end the “steam cooking” and dumping of aborted babies in landfills. Planned Parenthood is also under criminal investigation for its baby body-parts sales, which potentially break multiple Federal laws. Obviously, Americans (60 percent of them) do not want their taxes going to abortion businesses. For these reasons and more, Pastors Brian Wonn (First Baptist), Dan Hunt, Matthew Lee (both St. Mary’s), and Larry Gearhart (St. Teresa, Springfield) attended the Witness along with pro-lifers from 13 different churches and the Knights of Columbus. Twenty of the witnesses were children, auguring well for the future protection of infants in the womb.

Submitted by David George

On behalf of Champaign County Right to Life