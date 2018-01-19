Reader agrees with Rittenhouse’s opinion

We are writing in response to Terry Rittenhouse’s well-written column in the January 19 edition of the Urbana Daily Citizen. We are in complete agreement with his letter and the group he is representing.

The Ohio Siting Board only has concern for the non-residential property owners and their profit margin, not the money of the local property owners,local economics, or the ecological impact. (These turbines kill predatory birds like a job and throw chunks of ice hundreds of feet.)

The Ohio Siting Board does not adhere to the manufacturers safety guidelines (setbacks).

We are in complete support of the Champaign County Townships United Group.

Bill and Sue Kirkbride

Urbana