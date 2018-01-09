Candlelight Tour, raffle a success

On behalf of the Cancer Association of Champaign County (CACC), I would like to express our appreciation to the home owners for opening their hearts and homes for the 2017 Candlelight Tour of Homes. We are also grateful to the volunteers for giving their time to this event.

Thanks to each and every person who attended the Tour and to those who purchased raffle tickets. Also, thank you to the businesses who supported CACC in our programs/tickets.

A special thank you to Steve Stout of the Urbana Daily Citizen for making the arrangements and being the contact person for Ron Ferdinand, cartoonist of “Dennis the Menace” Sunday editions. The custom-drawn cartoon was won by Al Evans, who was permitted to specify the art’s creation.

Thank you to the Urbana Daily Citizen and the entire staff for their outstanding coverage of this event.

Thank you to the community for making this a successful project. The proceeds will assist cancer patients of Champaign County.

Neil Evans

Chairperson, CACC