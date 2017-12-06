Caring Kitchen thanks volunteers

Dear Caring Kitchen Thanksgiving Day Volunteers,

On behalf of the staff, Board of Directors and myself, I wish to extend our heartfelt thanks to each and everyone for the generous donation of your time and/or monetary support for the Caring Kitchen annual Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner. Your generosity enabled us to serve a hot, delicious carryout, delivery or dine-in meal to anyone wishing to participate.

We had a wonderful time, awesome fellowship and excellent volunteers for our dinner. For that, we are truly blessed and grateful. We look forward to seeing everyone again next year and invite others to join us. We wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Gratefully,

Marilyn Cohn

Director, Caring Kitchen