Historical Society appreciates supporters

On behalf of the Champaign County Historical Society I would like to thank the citizens of Champaign County who supported our recent levy. We humbly appreciate our tireless volunteers who drove many miles and devoted countless hours to getting out our message, our many supporters who hosted yard signs, and those county organizations who invited us to make presentations.

As we continue to utilize the resources we do have to preserve and protect our artifacts and to tell the Champaign County story, we welcome those who wish to join us in this effort by becoming members. You may contact us at 937-653-6721 or via our website www.champaigncountyhistoricalmuseum.org.

Again, thank you for supporting the Champaign County Historical Society and Museum.

Sincerely,

Dan Walter,

President