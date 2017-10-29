Posted on by

All life is precious


The AP report on banning abortions when the infant in the womb has been diagnosed with Trisomy 21 (Down’s syndrome) mentions that NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio and Planned Parenthood object. However, on Nov. 8, 2012, a newspaper reported that University of Washington scientists had succeeded in removing the extra copy of Chromosome 21 in cell cultures taken from a Down’s syndrome patient, and on July 17, 2013, another report noted that “scientists have corrected the genetic fault that causes Down’s syndrome — albeit in isolated cells.” Should the child be born, The National Down Syndrome Network of Cincinnati has a roster of 200 adoptive families.

The in-womb diagnosis is not perfect, and there are cases when the mother had a Down’s syndrome prognosis and bore the infant anyway — who turned out to be fine.

Since all life is precious, the Ohio legislative panel was probably right to opt for patience. The pro-choice lobby actually offers only one choice, abortion, whereas we can certainly agree that even life with Down’s syndrome is better than death.

Sincerely yours

David George & members

Champaign County Right to Life

