Local National Day of Prayer observance is May 3

On Thursday, May 3, 2018, cities and counties across the nation will observe the National Day of Prayer. The theme for this year’s observance is Pray for America – UNITY, based upon Ephesians 4:3 which challenges us to mobilize unified public prayer for America, “Making every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.”

The National Day of Prayer is a vital part of our heritage. Since the first call to prayer in 1775, when the Continental Congress asked the colonies to pray for wisdom in forming a nation, the call to prayer has continued through our history, including President Lincoln’s proclamation of a day of “humiliation, fasting, and prayer” in 1863. In 1952, a joint resolution by Congress, signed by President Truman, declared an annual national day of prayer. In 1988, the law was amended and signed by President Reagan, permanently setting the day as the first Thursday of every May. Each year, the president signs a proclamation, encouraging all Americans to pray on this day.

The National Day of Prayer has great significance for us as a nation as it enables us to recall and to teach the way in which our founding fathers sought the wisdom of God when faced with critical decisions. It stands as a call for us to humbly come before God, seeking His guidance for our leaders and His grace upon us as a people. The unanimous passage of the bill establishing the National Day of Prayer as an annual event, signifies that prayer is as important to our nation today as it was in the beginning.

Our hope is that individuals, churches, spiritual and civic leaders in America, will humble themselves and unify in prayer for the sake of our nation. We can become a visible union, standing together in prayer for our hurting nation and its citizens.

Please accept this invitation to join us on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at the Champaign County Community Center Auditorium located at 1512 U.S. Highway 68, Urbana, Ohio, at 7:00 P.M. We would be honored to have you in attendance.