Shave and a haircut returns

Area residents looking for a straight-razor shave or beard wax can get those services now at Jade’s Fade’s and Shave’s.

The new full-service barber shop, located at 109 N. Locust St. in Urbana, opened recently. Owner Jade Thomas said he provides shaves, beard waxes and oils, facials and hair cuts for those who miss the barber shop experience. He also has free wi-fi available for customers.

The shop is located in the same location that Stokes Barber Shop, then Roxie’s, occupied. Thomas retained the barber pole and the barber chairs.

Thomas, who splits his time as a barber between Urbana and Dayton, said he always loved going to the barber shop with his grandfather when he was younger, and he wanted to continue to provide those services.

“It’s a different atmosphere,” he said. “This brings the childhood memories back.”

Thomas, who moved to Urbana a couple of years ago after meeting his wife, received his barber training from Ron West Barber College in Dayton. He got the name for the shop from a nickname his instructor gave him while at barber college.

“He called me Jade’s Fades because I did a lot of fades,” he said. A fade is a tapered haircut.

Thomas said he hopes to grow his clientele in Urbana, so he can be a barber in Urbana full time, instead of splitting his time between two locations.

Jade’s Fade’s is currently open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Wednesday. Thomas said he is hoping to expand those hours and hire another barber to fill in when he is in Dayton.

Thomas takes both appointments and walk-ins. To schedule an appointment, call him at 937-260-3653 or visit www.jadesfades.weebly.com to schedule an appointment or for more information.

Jade Thomas opened a barber shop on Locust Street in Urbana recently. The shop is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Wednesday until he can grow the clientele. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2015/07/web1_Barbershop1.jpg Jade Thomas opened a barber shop on Locust Street in Urbana recently. The shop is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Wednesday until he can grow the clientele. Casey S. Elliott | Urbana Daily Citizen

New barber shop now in familiar Urbana spot

By Casey S. Elliott celliott@civitasmedia.com

Casey S. Elliott may be reached at 937-652-1331 ext. 1772 or on Twitter @UDCElliott.

