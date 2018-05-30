Learn to play ukulele

Free ukulele lessons are available to a limited number of youths who sign up in advance at the Champaign County Library.

The lessons, part of the library’s summer reading program, Libraries Rock, is funded in part by a federal Institute of Museum and Library Services LSTA grant, awarded by the State Library of Ohio.

Students in grades 2 through high school can sign up for either of two four-lesson sessions:

· June 1, 8, 22, 29

· July 6, 13, 20, 27

In each session classes will be held 9:15 to 10 a.m. for grades 2 to 5 and 10:15 to 11 a.m. for grades 6 to 12.

The library will provide ukuleles, if needed, and lesson books, which will be checked out to the students. Christina Darding will teach the classes.

Ukuleles for the program were purchased through the grant from Hometown Music of Urbana.

Students who attend all four classes will be entered in a drawing to win a ukulele.

Champaign County Library offering free lessons to youths

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign County Library.

