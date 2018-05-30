PAWS to get free yard work

PAWS Animal Shelter Manager Toni Mossbarger, PAWS board President Dan Richardson and, kneeling, Personal Touch Landscaping and Consultations Inc. owner Tracy White, with her dogs Brutus and Monty, pose Tuesday outside PAWS, West U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. White said her company has provided mowing and snowplowing for PAWS for many years and that this year services will be donated to the non-profit organization. PAWS currently has one dog and 60 cats. Richardson said it costs about $7,000 a month to care for them all. Mossbarger said PAWS operates entirely on donations. In addition to money, donations of Purina Cat and Kitten Chow, canned pate-style cat food, bleach, dish soap, paper towels, hand soap, laundry soap and dryer sheets are welcome. For more info about donating or adopting, visit www.facebook.com/paws.urbana/

Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen