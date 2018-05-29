Mechanicsburg to flush hydrants

MECHANICSBURG – The village of Mechanicsburg will be flushing fire hydrants Friday, June 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Flushing is done to remove sediment from the pipes in order to maintain water clarity and quality in the distribution pipes. The water is safe to drink.

Occasionally, water becomes discolored after hydrant flushing. If this happens, run the cold water tap for a few minutes until the water clears. If it doesn’t clear the first time, wait a few minutes and run the water again. People are advised to avoid washing clothes until the water clears.

Submitted by the village of Mechanicsburg.

