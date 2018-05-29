Studio for Cheer to present ’Once Upon a Time’

The Studio for Cheer, Dance & Tumbling will present the spring recital “Once Upon a Time” at 7 p.m. June 1 and 2 at Graham Middle School. Tickets will be sold at the door. Shown are students in the Creative Dance & Tumbling Class: row 1, Sabrina Page, Ali Organ, Madden Stokes, Ashlyn Stokes, Leona Hunter, row 2, Macy Collins, Ainsley Drexler and MyLynn Terry.

The Studio for Cheer, Dance & Tumbling will present the spring recital “Once Upon a Time” at 7 p.m. June 1 and 2 at Graham Middle School. Tickets will be sold at the door. Shown are students in the Creative Dance & Tumbling Class: row 1, Sabrina Page, Ali Organ, Madden Stokes, Ashlyn Stokes, Leona Hunter, row 2, Macy Collins, Ainsley Drexler and MyLynn Terry. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/05/web1_Web-29.jpg The Studio for Cheer, Dance & Tumbling will present the spring recital “Once Upon a Time” at 7 p.m. June 1 and 2 at Graham Middle School. Tickets will be sold at the door. Shown are students in the Creative Dance & Tumbling Class: row 1, Sabrina Page, Ali Organ, Madden Stokes, Ashlyn Stokes, Leona Hunter, row 2, Macy Collins, Ainsley Drexler and MyLynn Terry.

Submitted photo

Submitted photo