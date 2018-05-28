Posted on by

Llamas turn heads at local businesses


Staff report

photo

Tobi the llama helps owner Dawn Lusk with bank errands in St. Paris.


Submitted photos

Dawn Lusk of rural St. Paris is known for her love of llamas. On Friday, Lusk loaded the family’s llamas into a her minivan and drove them to Graham Elementary for Preschool Fun Day. Afterward, Lusk and the llamas decided to take a drive. The llama named Tobi always rides with her head out the window like a dog.

“We caused quite a stir when we went through Timmie’s drive-thru,” Lusk said of the stop at Tim Horton’s. “Tobi the llama just couldn’t decide what she wanted!”

The llamas also went to the drive-thru at the First Central National Bank in St. Paris.

http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/05/web1_Ride7-WEB.jpgSubmitted photos

Tobi the llama helps owner Dawn Lusk with bank errands in St. Paris.
http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/05/web1_Ride11WEB.jpgTobi the llama helps owner Dawn Lusk with bank errands in St. Paris. Submitted photos

Staff report

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU