Llamas turn heads at local businesses

Dawn Lusk of rural St. Paris is known for her love of llamas. On Friday, Lusk loaded the family’s llamas into a her minivan and drove them to Graham Elementary for Preschool Fun Day. Afterward, Lusk and the llamas decided to take a drive. The llama named Tobi always rides with her head out the window like a dog.

“We caused quite a stir when we went through Timmie’s drive-thru,” Lusk said of the stop at Tim Horton’s. “Tobi the llama just couldn’t decide what she wanted!”

The llamas also went to the drive-thru at the First Central National Bank in St. Paris.

