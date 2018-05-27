Terre Haute begins Memorial Day observations

TERRE HAUTE – One of the oldest Memorial Day parades in the area stepped off Sunday afternoon in southern Mad River Township.

The Graham High School Marching band, antique tractors and cars, 4-H clubs and fire trucks streamed down state Route 55 on the way to the cemetery.

Robert Pollock of Urbana was the ceremonial speaker. Pollock arrived at the cemetery in a vintage red convertible under hot, sunny skies.

The remainder of Memorial Day observations in Champaign County are being held on Monday.