County’s Memorial Day events announced

In observance of Memorial Day weekend, numerous parades and gatherings are planned throughout Champaign County. Below is a list of planned events:

Urbana

American Legion Post 120 and its auxiliaries, AMVETS Post 121 and its auxiliaries, DAV Chapter 31 and its auxiliary, and VFW Post 5451 and its auxiliary will co-host its annual Memorial Day ceremony in Urbana on Monday, May 28, at Oak Dale Cemetery. The event will begin at 10:45 a.m. at Soldiers Mound, and the guest speaker will be mayor Bill Bean.

The Champaign County Singers, under the direction of Jacque Howell, will perform the national anthem and other patriotic songs and, weather permitting, Jim White will provide a flyover.

A 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps” will be provided by the American Legion Firing Squad. The VFW Post 5451 Honor Guard will also be in attendance. David Brandeberry will perform chaplain’s duties.

In case of inclement weather, the Memorial Day ceremony will be moved inside BrownRidge Hall, 220 E. Court St.

In addition, The Urbana United Methodist Church is offering a community Memorial Day worship service at the Gloria Theatre at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 27, to remember servicemen and women who have given their lives for their country and to honor local veterans, active military and their families.

The special service, “We Remember,” will feature guest speaker U.S. Army Staff Sergeant TJay Kemmere, an Urbana High School graduate. Kemmere serves with the 37th Special Troops Battalion. He also has served with the 1st Battalion, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), an 18-month tour in Operation Iraqi Freedom, the 174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and the 134th Field Artillery Battalion.

Among his service awards and decorations: the Iraq Campaign Medal with Bronze Star, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, a Meritorious Unit Citation, two Ohio Awards of Merit and the Ohio Commendation Medal. He was an honor graduate of the Warrior Leadership Course in 2012 and honor graduate of the Advanced Leadership Course in 2018.

The Gloria Theatre is located at 216 S. Main St., Urbana. A nursery and programming for children will be provided.

West Liberty

West Liberty’s annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony will take place on Monday, May 28. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. at the old high school on West Columbus Street and stop at Town Hall on North Detroit Street for a ceremony featuring guest speaker John Godwin, a Gulf War-era veteran and West Liberty native.

Following the ceremony, the parade will proceed to Fairview Cemetery for a memorial service featuring a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps.”

The West Liberty-Salem High School Marching Band is scheduled to perform during the event.

North Lewisburg

A Memorial Day Parade will take place in North Lewisburg at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 28. The parade will form at 9:45 a.m. in front of Carter’s Auto Service at 55 E. Townsend St.

Following the 10 a.m. parade, services will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the veterans memorial located in North Lewisburg Park on East Street. The Triad High School Band will perform patriotic songs, and Tim Kemper will be the featured speaker.

Those attending may wish to bring lawn chairs. Any questions regarding the parade and service may be directed to the village offices at 937-747-3645.

Mechanicsburg

Tim Kemper will give a patriotic speech during the Memorial Day service conducted by American Legion Post 238 of Mechanicsburg. The service, which will feature the Mechanicsburg High School Marching Band, will begin at 1:45 p.m. on Monday, May 28, at Maple Grove Cemetery in Mechanicsburg.

Prior to the service, a Memorial Day parade will depart from Heritage Cooperative at 1 p.m.

Woodstock

American Legion Post 238 of Mechanicsburg will conduct a Memorial Day service in Woodstock at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 29, at Woodstock Cemetery.

Christiansburg

The Christiansburg Fire Company will host the 37th Annual Memorial Day Parade and Services in Christiansburg on Monday, May 28.

The parade will start at 11:30 a.m. and will consist of the Graham High School Marching Band, local Fire Departments and antique cars. Anyone willing to participate in the parade will be welcomed. The line-up will be at the Christiansburg Park at 11 a.m.

Services will be held at Smith Cemetery at the east edge of Christiansburg following the parade.

Terre Haute

Memorial Parade and Services in Terre Haute, Ohio will be held on Sunday, May 27. The parade steps off at 2 p.m. and includes floats, youth groups, antique cars and tractors and the Graham High School marching band. Memorial services will follow in the Terre Haute cemetery. This year’s guest speaker is Colonel Robert Pollock, USAF, retired.

By Christopher Selmek cselmek@aimmediamidwest.com

Christopher Selmek can be reached at 937-508-2304

