Bean and Berry named to UU Board of Advisors

Dr. Christopher Washington, Urbana University’s executive vice president and provost, has announced the appointment of Audra Bean and Ryan Berry to the UU Board of Advisors. Sharing their diverse expertise, the board serves in a consulting capacity to the Urbana University Branch Campus leadership and provides input on matters such as strategic partnerships, fundraising resources, community relationships, student recruitment and academic program offerings.

Audra Bean

An Urbana University alumna, Bean brings to the board an extreme sense of dedication to her alma mater and nearly three decades of experience organizing and managing the corporate offices of the more than 1,000-employee business Champaign Residential Services Inc. She is an administrative director and is liaison to its board of trustees. With a commitment to serving others, she shares her business acumen through involvement with a number of community groups, and serves as board member on the Urbana Lions Club Board of Trustees. She graduated magna cum laude from Urbana University in 2003 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.

Ryan Berry

Berry started Berry Digital Solutions in 2013. Since then, the computer repair company has grown into a full-service digital marketing company that focuses on maintaining a strong online presence for the more than 100 small businesses and organizations in Champaign and Logan counties. He is an active member of the community, taking on roles including president of the West Liberty Business Association and establishing the Downtown Urbana project #OnTheSquare. He is active on local boards and serves as a consultant for many local nonprofit organizations, including the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce, Champaign Economic Partnership, the Caring Kitchen and the Champaign County Historical Society Museum. His many community-based relationships and network of local experts and future entrepreneurs has been instrumental in helping retain talented young entrepreneurs in Urbana.

“I am very pleased to announce the addition of Audra and Ryan to the Urbana Advisory Board,” said Washington. “Both individuals bring a high level of leadership, business expertise and commitment to community service. With their insight and involvement, Urbana University will be better at adapting to the needs of our students and responding to rapid changes in the professions and our surrounding communities.”

These two appointments expand the professional experience and knowledge essential to oversee Urbana University’s continued growth and success. The following local business leaders are on the UU Board of Advisors:

Dr. Christopher Washington, Executive Vice President and Provost, Urbana University

Marcia Bailey, Director, Champaign Economic Partnership

The Rev. Elizabeth Coffman, Clinical Counselor, Positive Perspectives Counseling Center – Minister, Urbana Swedenborgian Church

Mary Duchi, Vice President (retired), Battelle Memorial Institute

Angelo Frole, CSC, Columbus State Community College, Dean of the Business and Engineering Technologies

John (J.C.) Wallace, President, Troy Development Council and Troy Area Chamber of Commerce

