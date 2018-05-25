Levin Family Foundation donates to UU club

Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, announced a donation by the Levin Family Foundation in support of scholarships for the Shooting Sports Club. The $8,000 donation continues the support provided by the Levin family in 2015 when the foundation donated funds to purchase equipment for the club.

The Levin family has been a valued supporter of Urbana University. As an active supporter of the Shooting Sports Club, Ryan Levin has assisted with events such as Women on Target and assists with practice sessions for the club.

“The continued financial and physical support of the Levin Family Foundation, financially and physically, helps provide talented, hard-working students with help achieving the education they may not otherwise have achieved,” said Dr. Christopher Washington, Executive Vice President and Provost, Urbana University. “Foundations, and the individuals like Ryan Levin, who are associated with them, change lives and open doors to opportunities that were previously shut.”

Students interested in competing in air gun, air pistol, archery and other target goal activities are eligible to receive an Urbana University shooting sports club scholarship. Students must have a GPA of 2.5 or higher to qualify for this scholarship.

Founded in 2013, the Urbana University Shooting Sports Club offers collegiate pistol competition, NRA pistol, rifle, and muzzle loading courses, and USA Archery Instructor courses for Urbana University students.

