Posted on by

Fire rips through Millerstown property


Fire crews from multiple agencies respond to a fully-engulfed structure fire at 2536 N. Heck Hill Road in Millerstown on Friday morning just before noon. Johnson St. Paris, Rosewood, Urbana and Christiansburg reported to battle the fast-developing blaze and took a defensive posture in fighting it. It is unknown as of noon on Friday if any injuries resulted from the fire.

Fire crews from multiple agencies respond to a fully-engulfed structure fire at 2536 N. Heck Hill Road in Millerstown on Friday morning just before noon. Johnson St. Paris, Rosewood, Urbana and Christiansburg reported to battle the fast-developing blaze and took a defensive posture in fighting it. It is unknown as of noon on Friday if any injuries resulted from the fire.


By Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen

Fire crews from multiple agencies respond to a fully-engulfed structure fire at 2536 N. Heck Hill Road in Millerstown on Friday morning just before noon. Johnson St. Paris, Rosewood, Urbana and Christiansburg reported to battle the fast-developing blaze and took a defensive posture in fighting it. It is unknown as of noon on Friday if any injuries resulted from the fire.

Fire crews from multiple agencies respond to a fully-engulfed structure fire at 2536 N. Heck Hill Road in Millerstown on Friday morning just before noon. Johnson St. Paris, Rosewood, Urbana and Christiansburg reported to battle the fast-developing blaze and took a defensive posture in fighting it. It is unknown as of noon on Friday if any injuries resulted from the fire.
http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/05/web1_millerstownfire-2.jpgFire crews from multiple agencies respond to a fully-engulfed structure fire at 2536 N. Heck Hill Road in Millerstown on Friday morning just before noon. Johnson St. Paris, Rosewood, Urbana and Christiansburg reported to battle the fast-developing blaze and took a defensive posture in fighting it. It is unknown as of noon on Friday if any injuries resulted from the fire. By Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU