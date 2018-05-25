Fire rips through Millerstown property

Fire crews from multiple agencies respond to a fully-engulfed structure fire at 2536 N. Heck Hill Road in Millerstown on Friday morning just before noon. Johnson St. Paris, Rosewood, Urbana and Christiansburg reported to battle the fast-developing blaze and took a defensive posture in fighting it. It is unknown as of noon on Friday if any injuries resulted from the fire.

