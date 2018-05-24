Food safety program for employees available

SPRINGFIELD – OSU Extension- Clark County is offering a food safety program for food service employees. This four-hour program will be Tuesday, June 26, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Springview Government Center, 3130 E. Main St., Springfield.

This class meets the guidelines of the Ohio Department of Health’s Level One certification in Food Protection. The program cost is $25, which includes instruction and ServSafe™ Food Handler Guide. Pre-registration is necessary by June 19. The employees will learn to protect against food-borne illness outbreaks and minimize liability risks. Upon successful completion of the class, participants will receive a certificate of completion.

A registration form and further information can be downloaded from the Family & Consumer Sciences Food Safety Training page at http://go.osu.edu/clarkfoodsafety . Questions? Call the Extension Office at 937-521-3860.

Submitted by OSU Extension-Clark county.

