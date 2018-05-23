Spelling Bee to benefit literacy of local children

The Champaign County Children’s Literacy Foundation is hosting an Adult Spelling Bee fundraiser to benefit the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program for Champaign County Children. The friendly-fun Spelling Bee will be held on Friday, June 1, at, 6 p.m. at the Urbana University Grimes Gym. Registration is $150 per team, with up to five members per team ($125 of the registration fee will support a child in the Imagination Library Program for five years). The deadline to register is May 25.

Teams are permitted to collaborate on the proper spelling of words. Participants can enjoy a free taco bar, and alcohol will be available for purchase. Compete against other schools, businesses, service organizations and community members to win prizes and bragging rights. To register, visit www.uwccmc.org and click on 2018 Adult Spelling Bee.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library provides specially-selected, age-appropriate, high-quality books each month to registered children from birth to age 5. These books are mailed directly to the home and sent in the child’s name, creating a gifting experience that makes books fun and exciting each month. Having books in the home during the early childhood years is proven to increase kindergarten readiness. Beginning kindergarten on track shows a higher probability of staying on track through a child’s school career.

To contribute to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library or for more information on the program or the Adult Spelling Bee, email Jennifer.harvey@mccesc.org.

Submitted by Jennifer Harvey, Literacy Foundation Director.

