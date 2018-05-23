Easing access, enlarging exhibit areas

LONDON – Visitors to the 56th annual Farm Science Review, the premier outdoor agricultural education and industry trade show Sept. 18-20, will walk away with advice they can use to improve their farm operation, large or small.

The exhibit area is now 20 acres larger, and improvements have been made so visitors can better access parking as well as the exhibits and other offerings at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London. Farm Science Review is sponsored by the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) at The Ohio State University.

“We think these improvements will make a big difference to visitors,” said Nick Zachrich, Farm Science Review manager. “With close to 130,000 people coming to the show every year, we want to make it as safe and as easy as possible to enter and exit.”

One improvement involves relocating the “Ride and Drives,” where attendees can test drive farm equipment and vehicles from participating exhibitors. The new location puts these immediately inside the east gates near the Ohio State University Extension Agronomic Crops Team display and the antique tractor clubs. OSU Extension is the outreach arm of CFAES.

Visitors to the annual event are able to peruse 4,000 product lines and over 700 commercial and educational exhibits as well as engage in workshops, presentations and demonstrations delivered by CFAES experts.

“Anyone involved in agriculture, whether you have a backyard garden to feed your family or thousands of acres, will find products, services and knowledge from exhibitors and CFAES experts to improve your operation,” Zachrich said.

Educators, specialists and faculty from CFAES will provide research-based information on issues from pest management to water quality. Field demonstrations will feature the most current technology and agricultural techniques.

Tickets to the event can be purchased beginning in July. The Farm Science Review mobile app and digital directory of exhibitors will also be available at that time.

Tickets are $7 online, at OSU Extension county offices and participating agribusinesses, and $10 at the gate. Children ages 5 and under are free. Details on event hours, buying tickets online and more are on the Review’s website at fsr.osu.edu.

The 56th annual Farm Science Review will be Sept. 18-20 at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center near London.

Visitors to Sept. 18-20 Farm Science Review to see changes

By Alayna DeMartini

Submitted by OSU Extension.

