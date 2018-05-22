Triad honors Dr. Robert Stokes

NORTH LEWISBURG – Triad High School will honor a 1966 graduate as its 2018 Distinguished Alum this spring.

According to information submitted by the school district, Dr. Robert “Bobb” Stokes was a natural leader in his youth. He demonstrated these leadership abilities in Boy Scout Troop 87. He was selected to serve as Senior Patrol Leader of the troop, the highest leadership position available to a Scout. Through hard work and determination, he earned the unique honor and distinction of Life Scout and member of the Order of the Arrow.

Stokes was recognized throughout Champaign and adjacent counties for his skill, expertise and dynamic interpretation of Native American dancing. In high school, he found a passion and ability for mathematics, which he decided to pursue through his post-secondary education.

In subsequent years, Stokes distinguished himself as a scholar of note while earning a B.S. in Engineering at Antioch College (1976), an M.S. in Civil Engineering at the Ohio State University (1977), an M.S. in Community and Regional Planning at the Ohio State University (1978), and a Ph.D. in Urban and Regional Science at Texas A&M University (1984). He has amassed more than 40 years of experience in general transportation planning and applied transportation research.

Most recently he served as the department head and professor of civil engineering at Kansas State University, where he taught undergraduate and graduate level courses in highway design, transportation and transit planning, land development, traffic engineering and engineering economics. As department head, he held the Civil Engineering Alumni Professorship honoring Dr. Robert Snell. Since 1991, he has been responsible for securing and administering nearly $6 million in research funds. He authored or co-authored nearly 125 journal publications and technical research reports.

Stokes was co-director of the Traffic Services for Kansas (TASK), director of the annual Kansas Transportation Conference, a certified trainer for the national Safe Route to School (SRTS) program and active in the delivery of distance education courses through the KSU Global Campus.

Stokes is a Fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers (2008) and a Fellow of the Institute of Transportation engineers (2008). Prior to joining the faculty at Kansas State University in 1991, he was the program manager of the Urban Mobility Program at the Texas Transportation Institute at Texas A&M University, an adjunct professor of Civil Engineering at Texas Southern University and the senior transportation planner for Rapid City, South Dakota.

Since 2007, he has served on 60 graduate student supervisory committees, including three doctorate committees. He has served on numerous university, college and department committees, including the College of Engineering Representative in the Kansas State University Faculty Senate (2004-2007), the College of Engineering Promotion and Tenure Committee (2002-2011), the Department of Civil Engineering Course and Curriculum Committee (2010-present), and the Department of Civil Engineering Strategic Planning Committee (2012-present). He is past president of the Kansas Association for Uniform Traffic Control. In addition, he was a domestic Peace Corps (VISTA) volunteer and a member of Chi Epsilon, Tau Beta Pi and Tau Sigma Delta honor fraternities.

Stokes also served as a helicopter door gunner during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Air Medal for his service.

Information from Kyle Huffman.

