School year ends on high note

As the school year comes to a close, it seems appropriate to look at the musical accomplishments of our local schools in

the past few months.

Best known to the public are the amazing musicals performed in each of the Champaign County High Schools. By all accounts, this year’s productions were truly outstanding. Kudos to the directors, assistants, backstage crews, and the actor-musicians!

Solos and Ensembles, and Large Groups from the county entered adjudicated events. I have learned that High School Solo and Ensemble ratings were high for entries from Graham, Triad, Urbana and West Liberty-Salem. Ratings in the large groups (l = superior and ll = excellent) were as follows: Urbana and Graham Bands ll, Graham Varsity Choir l, Climber Singers ll. Good work, all!

The recent Junior High Solo and Ensemble events garnered many superiors for Graham and Mechanicsburg. Way to go!

And hurrah for the Graham High School Varsity Choir, and its director Polly Trenor. They received a superior

at the State Level.

Congratulations are due the Champaign County Youth Choir, its directors Kristen Williams and Jane Martin, and the board, as they celebrate 25 years. What a contribution to our community! The recent celebration included students from each of the the county schools in “One Voice.” The county general music and vocal music teachers provided much of the instruction during the six-hour day. The evening concert of 164 voices performed for a standing-room-only packed house. David Weimer was the guest director.

We wish good luck to graduating seniors, and to the “rookies” in upcoming marching band camps!

That’s all for now. Try to attend any music programs scheduled during these few days, and don’t forget the upcoming summer concert events of the Arts Council!

By Janet Ebert

Urbana resident Jan Ebert is detailing the accomplishments of local musicians in an occasional column named The Music Stand. She is a retired music educator.

