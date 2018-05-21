Orthopedic expert to talk about osteoarthritis

SPRINGFIELD – Mercy Health Springfield Orthopedics & Sports Medicine and Villa Springfield Health & Rehabilitation are co-hosting a lunch and learn lecture titled “Osteoarthritis: Causes, Symptoms & Treatments” at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 8, at Villa Springfield, 701 Villa Road in Springfield.

Eric Metz, DO, a board certified orthopedic physician with Mercy Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, is the featured speaker.

Osteoarthritis is a form of arthritis characterized by the breakdown and eventual loss of the cartilage of one or more joints. Cartilage is a protein substance that serves as a “cushion” between the bones of the joints. Among the over 100 different types of arthritis conditions, osteoarthritis is the most common joint disease.

The event is free and open to the public, but space is limited. RSVP by Wednesday, June 6, to Anna Plataniotis at 937-215-7807 to reserve a spot.

Dr. Metz practices from Mercy Health – Springfield Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine locations in Springfield and Urbana. Call 937-523-9850 for more information.

