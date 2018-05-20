Then and Now – student transportation

Then – This is a 1915 photo (CCHS #2001) of 10 horse-drawn school wagons in front of the Rosewood (Harrison-Adams Township) School in Adams Township. Based on other photos of horse-drawn school wagons, each wagon probably held 10-12 students. Horse-drawn school wagons were mostly superseded by gasoline-powered buses by about 1920. The Champaign County Historical Society thanks Deb Lewis of the Rosewood Grocery for sharing this photo.

Now – This is a 2018 photo of school buses at Graham High School, which includes students from the Rosewood area. What a change in school transportation. What changes will the next 100 years bring? The Champaign County Historical Society strives to highlight historical people, places and events throughout Champaign County. We therefore ask that if you have photos of historical significance that you believe would be of interest to Champaign Countians, please contact us at 937-653-6721.