United Way recognizes volunteer commitment

United Way of Clark, Champaign & Madison Counties announced the results of its fundraising campaign and celebrated its program achievements this past week in all three counties.

“United Way is vital to our three counties. United Way ensures that everyone in Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties has somewhere to turn when they need help,” said Terry Pope, President of the United Way Board of Directors.

“Over 40 partner agencies count on United Way support to provide the network of services that make our communities strong. Our community counts on 2-1-1 to connect them to those resources,” Pope explained. “We are extremely grateful to our three campaign chairpersons in each county that provided leadership and enthusiasm which directly resulted in our ability to raise over $1,553,520.”

Ross McGregor, Executive Vice President of Pentaflex, was the Chairperson for the Clark County Campaign, Jeff Darding, Senior Vice President at Security National Bank, provided the leadership in Champaign County and David Kell, Executive Director of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce lead the efforts in Madison County. Over 5,500 individual donors graciously gave to support our communities.

“In our communities, everyone from the youngest to our beloved seniors benefit from the services of UWCCMC-funded agencies every day of the year,” said Kerry Lee Pedraza, Executive Director. “We are very grateful and proud of the community support that enables us to continue to provide much needed programs and resources to our three counties.” The dollars that are raised in each county stays in each of the three counties to support this work. In the next month, the United Way Board of Directors will approve the allocations for the upcoming year from July 2018 through June 2019.

In addition to celebrating the success of the campaign, several companies and individuals were recognized for outstanding commitment and support.

2017-18 Excellence Award Recipients

– The Spirit of United Way is presented annually to an individual(s) or company(s) that made a significant difference in the campaign or community initiative: Dr. Jo Alice Blondin, Clark State Community College; Graham Local School District; Home City Federal Savings Bank

– The Superior Service Award is presented to an individual only after long and dedicated volunteer service to United Way:

Dr. David Higgins, Retired Executive Director, Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol Board of Logan and Champaign Counties

– The President’s Award recognizes outstanding volunteer involvement with United Way this past year: Dr. Dan Kaffenbarger, Madison-Champaign ESC; Ms. Teri Smith, Executive Assistant Speedway LLC

– The Nonprofit Leadership Award is presented to a local nonprofit that exemplifies the United Way mission. This nonprofit looks for collaborations throughout the community, shows evidence of success and is a good steward of the dollars invested in their mission: Big Brothers Big Sisters; On-The-Rise Farms

– The Community Investment Award is presented to an organized group, coalition or business that collectively works together to make the sum of the parts more valuable than the individual entity. Through strong community investment movement happens and all lives prosper and rise: Clark County Community Improvement Corporation; London (Ohio) Kiwanis; Rotary Club of Urbana

The Board of Directors of the United Way of Clark, Champaign & Madison sincerely appreciates the work and commitment from all of the award recipients and is most grateful for the continued generosity of the local communities.

By Gracie Hemphill

Gracie Hemphill is Development Manager of United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties.

