Want lower utility bills?

Would you like to see your utility bills decrease?

Bridges Community Action Partnership may be able to help home owners or renters.

The Home Weatherization Assistance Program (HWAP) provides services such as insulation, heating unit and water heater repair/replacement, reduce air leakage, install CFL light bulbs and low flow shower heads. Bridges may be able to assist with other repairs such as electrical and plumbing. Income eligibility is 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines ($49,200 per year for a family of four).

The following list includes documents required for assistance:

Social security numbers for every household member

All pages of your current electric and gas bill or information on your bulk fuel

Birthdates for every household member

Proof of all income received within the last 13 weeks or 12 months for all household members

Proof of home ownership or title for mobile home

If renting, landlord’s name, address and phone number

Cost-saving programs

Bridges Community Action Partnership has three electric utility programs funded by AEP, Dayton Power & Light, and Ohio Edison. If a customer of any of these three companies you may qualify for energy savings measures for your home. Income eligibility is 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines ($49,200 for a family of four).

The following are some of the energy efficiency baseload measures that we may be able to provide for your home:

1. Change to compact fluorescent bulbs (CFLs).

CFLs use 75 percent less energy and last 10 times longer.

Use efficient bulbs in the rooms that you use the most – kitchen, bathroom and living room.

2. Replace inefficient refrigerators with Energy Savings models.

Household appliances account for 13 percent of the average home electric bill.

Energy Star appliances use 10-20 percent less energy than standard appliances.

3. Water savings measures

Insulating your water heater can reduce heat loss by 25-45 percent. Also insulating your hot water pipes.

Install water savings showerhead – it won’t reduce your water pressure.

Using low flow fixtures around your home can achieve water savings of 25-60 percent.

For further information regarding guidelines and to schedule appointments, contact Bridges Community Action Partnership at 937-772-9164.

Bridges has programs to help those qualified

Submitted by Bridges Community Action Partnership.

