Triad BOE announces future superintendent

NORTH LEWISBURG – The Triad Board of Education will meet in special session at 8 a.m. today to vote on the hiring of Vickie Hoffman as superintendent, effective Aug. 1.

According to Chris Millice, president of the Triad Board of Education, although Triad had three strong finalists vying for the position, Hoffman stood out to be the best leader for the district.

Hoffman comes from the North Union Local School District, in Union County, where she has 23 years of public education experience. She started her teaching career at North Union and went on to hold positions of assistant principal, principal and her current position of chief academic officer.

Hoffman received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Wright State University, Masters of Education from Ashland University and is in the process of completing a Ph.D. in Education and Superintendent License from the University of Dayton.

“It was Ms. Hoffman’s curriculum and professional strengths as well as her enthusiasm and work ethic that made her stand out in the interview process,” says Millice in a news release. “The board received only outstanding recommendations when asked about Ms. Hoffman’s leadership abilities and style. The Board of Education looks forward to working with Ms. Hoffman and seeing our district continue to move toward achieving all of our educational goals.”

Hoffman will replace Superintendent Chris Piper, who will be superintendent of Troy City Schools, effective Aug. 1. His contract with Triad expires July 31.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Triad school district.

