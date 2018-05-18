St. Paris Library to host ‘Saturday Night Out’ concerts

ST. PARIS – The St. Paris Public Library will present the “Saturday Night Out” music series in celebration of the “Libraries Rock” summer reading theme. The library will have four music groups performing thanks to a grant received from The Federal Institute of Museum and Library Services and awarded by the State Library of Ohio.

The concerts will be held at 7 p.m. in the parking lot behind the library. A small concession stand will be provided by the Friends of the St. Paris Public Library. Bring the whole family, as well as lawn chairs.

The series will kick off on Saturday, June 9, with The Duncan Family performing bluegrass and Celtic.

On Saturday, June 23, the Sidney Civic Band will perform swing era big band.

On Saturday, July 14, the Crossroads Band will perform country.

On Saturday, July 28, Vanguard will perform classic rock.

