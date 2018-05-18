Village to get library

CHRISTIANSBURG – The St. Paris Public Library announced the opening of an outreach location in Christiansburg. The Christiansburg Community Library is located at 203 N. Main St. in the bottom floor of the Masonic Temple. The hours will be Wednesdays from 3 to 7 p.m.; Thursdays from 2 to 6 p.m.; Fridays from noon to 4 p.m.; and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The grand opening of the Christiansburg Community Library will be held on Wednesday, June 6, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Patrons of the St. Paris Public Library can use their library cards at Christiansburg and vice versa. The library will offer books and programs for all ages, movies, computer access, printing, copying and faxing. There is no charge to get a library card. Patrons only need to have a picture ID and something showing a valid address in Ohio.

The library is leasing the space from The Mount Olivet Lodge #226 for $100 per month for one year. If the location is successful, there is an option for renewing the lease.

The public is invited to stop by to see what the location has to offer, sign up for summer reading and celebrate all the possibilities!

The Christiansburg Community Library will offer books and programs for all ages, movies, computer access, printing, copying and faxing.

St. Paris Public Library opens site in Christiansburg

By Nicole Rush

Nicole Rush is director of the St. Paris Public Library.

