Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

My name is Granite. I’m around one year old and have been at Paws for 5 months. I love to be with people and if you walk away from me I will reach for you to come back. I get along well with other cats and love to play. I’m fully vetted, Feline Leukemia Negative , Spayed and I had to have a dental done due to having a few bad teeth I needed pulled ..It does not effect my eating at all and have had no problems with it..Please stop out to Paws if you would like to add me to you’re family..Paw’s is located at 1535 W St Rt 36 Urbana, Oh 43078..Or contact us at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com..Hours of operation are: Tuesday thru Friday 12 to 5 and Saturday 12 to 4..Closed Sunday & Monday..Paw’s runs on donations only and our current needs are Purina cat & kitten chow..Canned cat & Kitten food (pate’)..Scoopable cat litter..Cat Treats..Laundry soap dryer sheets..39 Gallon trash bags..Tall kitchen trash bags..hand soap..Also Monetary Donations are always welcome to help with our never ending vets bills…We are thankful for the support we get from the community..

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

“Cat Kisses: Sandpaper kisses on a cheek or a chin that is the way for a day to begin. Sandpaper kisses, a cuddle and a purr, I have an alarm clock that’s covered in fur! “

Our cat of the week at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League is John. He is a 5-year-old gray tiger. John loves all the attention he can get and likes to be close to his humans. He enjoys lying on a cat tree here and there but prefers a lap. John is good with other cats and doesn’t seem to mind dogs. He is neutered and microchipped as well as litter trained. John is current on vaccinations FRCPP and Rabies as well as testing negative for the FeLV/FIV. He is dewormed and also on flea prevention. If you are looking for a lovable kitty, John is your guy! The adoption fee for John and all our other available felines is $50.00 cash, credit, or debit only.

The Peace, Love & Rescue Fundraiser for the CCAWL is coming up June 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Rain Date is June 23) Get a team of 4 and participate in a scavenger hunt, water kick ball, cross county paw power walk/run, corn hole, team agility competition, and a mud pit tug of war. The cost per 4 person team is $120.00 ($30.00 per person.) All teams competing will receive a limited edition participation T-shirt with 1st and 2nd Place prizes awarded. There will be other public events such as dunk tank, K9 demos, vendors, food & drinks, and much more! Come dressed in your best 60’s attire and enter in the costume contest! For more information, please give us a call at 937-834-5236. We hope to see you there!

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

“If the kindest souls were rewarded with the longest lives, dogs would outlive us all.”

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League’s dog of the week is Eve. She is a 5-year-old poodle mix trying to find her forever home. Eve was rescued from a puppy mill so she is a little shy and timid. She will need work with socializing, but will come around to be a loyal and loving dog. Eve isn’t house broken, but with patience, love, and care she will learn. She is cat and dog friendly. Eve is current on all vaccinations including the following:DA2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, and Rabies. She is spayed and microchipped and has been heart worm tested negative as well as on flea, tick, and heart worm prevention. If you are interested in this cute little girl, you must fill out an adoption application and it MUST be approved before adoption. An adoption application maybe found on our webpage at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or you may come to our facility during business hours and pick up an application. We are located at 3858 State Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044. The adoption fee is $150.00 cash, credit or debit only!

A low cost vaccination clinic for dogs & cats is coming June 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Da2PP & Da2PPL for dogs is $10.00; the FRCPP for cats is $10.00; the Rabies 1 year $10.00; the Rabies 3 year (with proof of current 1 year) is $15.00 and the Bivalent Flu vaccine $15.00. The heart worm test and the FeLV/FIV test are $20.00. Heart worm & flea prevention are based on weight and will be available for purchase the day of the clinic only. Just a friendly reminder: The David Robert Wetzell Memorial Clinic is still offering low cost sterilization for your pets. For more information please give us a call at 937-834-5236. Our hours are Tuesday 12:00pm – 2:00 pm and Wednesday through Friday 12:00pm – 6:00pm (adoptions stop at 5:30 pm,) Saturday 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm, and we are closed Sunday and Monday.

Barely Used Pets

My name is Lucy and I am a 15-month-old chocolate lab mix girl. I was too active for my family that had small children. They are kind of little and I just get too excited. So really, really little kids wouldn’t be good for me, but I still like them. I just need to be around older children for a while. I also like other dogs…and cats! I have been spayed and am up to date on everything. I weigh 58 lbs. They say I am a friendly and happy girl. My adoption fee is $150 and that includes my 2018 dog license. Won’t you please come out and see me? We can run around on the playground, so bring your tennis shoes! I just need a family of my own to grow up with. I promise to be a really good girl if you will just give me a chance. Maybe you can find a little room in your home, but mostly in your heart for me. I know I will give you my heart if you promise to be my forever person. I will be your best friend and you can tell me all of your secrets and I will tell you all of mine 🙂

Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, Ohio. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are: Open Sunday 1-4pm, Wednesday and Thursdays 11am-6pm, Fridays 11am-5pm and Saturday 11am-2pm. We are CLOSED on Monday and Tuesday. We can always use donations and they are all of those basic supplies that we use so quickly. We are in real need of lots and lots of paper towels! If you can bring us some we would surely appreciate it. Miss Lucy says…”Thanks so much for considering me and helping Barely Used Pets help all of us little ones find our forever homes! OK…so what are you waiting for? Let’s go home!”

