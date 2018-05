Those curious to see the new Urbana High School will get their chance on May 30 and 31 when tours have been scheduled.

Tours are set for 1 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 30, and for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 31.

Enter the school from the East Lawn parking lot.

Submitted by the Urbana school district.

